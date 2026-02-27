Charlotte FC seeks first win of season against LA Galaxy

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC will hit the road in search of their first win of the season against the LA Galaxy Saturday.

Charlotte earned a point from their first match against St. Louis, which ended in a draw.

Defender Nathan Byrne said the team wants to improve on “winning, LOL!”

“If we’ve got a lot of possessions with the ball, stopping lots of chances for them, creating lots of chances for us, but at the end of the day, I know that was a joke, but we just want to win,” he said.

Charlotte FC’s home opener will be held Saturday, March 7. Single game tickets are as low as $26. The Charlotte Business Journal reported that’s higher than last year’s ticket. The club says those $15 tickets were in the upper deck of Bank of America Stadium which won’t be used this season.

The team is also offering partial season ticket options.

Match time for Charlotte FC versus the LA Galaxy is at 10:30 Saturday night. Tune in to TV-64 Monday night for the replay after Eyewitness News at 10.

