Charlotte FC hosts first home playoff match at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — On Friday, Charlotte FC will take the pitch at Bank of America Stadium for the club’s first-ever home playoff match. It’s the team second appearance in postseason play in just its third season in Major League Soccer.

It’s Match 2 between CLTFC and Orlando City in the best-of-three series.

After losing the first match 2-0, Friday’s game is a must-win for CLTFC.

Head Coach Dean Smith says it’s the biggest game in club history.

“We have to because if we don’t we don’t go any further,” Smith said. “The players know that. It’s a big game.”

The team will be without one of its key players, Pep Biel.

Biel got a red card in the first match and the team’s appeal failed.

“We feel aggrieved,” Smith said. “I think the injustice that we feel will make the club grow stronger.”

The match starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Charlotte FC general manager talks ahead of club's first home playoff match

