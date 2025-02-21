Charlotte FC looks to build on last season’s playoff run

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is gearing up for a new season, aiming to build on their deepest playoff run in club history.

The club gets a fresh shot to work toward their championship aspirations when they open the season this weekend in Seattle.

Before their trip out west, Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown sat down one-on-one with team captain Ashley Westwood, who says it’s time to get serious about their championship hopes.

“We’re not a young team anymore. We need to stop using that it’s a new club,” he said.

