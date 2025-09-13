Charlotte FC looks to tie league record against Inter Miami at home

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is on the brink of making Major League Soccer history as they prepare to face Inter Miami on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

A win would tie the record for most consecutive victories in league history.

The match, set to kick off at 7:30 PM, will be played in front of a sold-out crowd, with fans eager to witness Charlotte FC potentially match the league’s consecutive win record of nine games.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the team.

“We had a period where we were struggling and losing games,” said Wilfried Zaha, a forward for Charlotte FC. “I feel like we just needed to hit rock bottom to understand what it takes to win these games.”

Manager Dean Smith expressed his disappointment over missing the match due to a suspension.

“We’ve won eight and we’ve worked extremely hard to get that,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’ve gotta sit in the stands for a reason I don’t know.”

Charlotte FC’s resurgence has been fueled by strong performances from key players like Wilfried Zaha, who emphasized the importance of focusing on their own game rather than solely on stopping Inter Miami’s star player, Lionel Messi.

“I know Messi is one of the best players in the world, but if we’re just focused on stopping him the whole time we forget that we can hurt teams too,” Zaha said.

Despite the absence of Smith, , the team remains confident in their ability to lead themselves on the field.

“The gaffer definitely does make a difference, but I feel like the players, the older players like me, Ash, Nate, Tim, we’re going to have to be the gaffer his voice on the pitch,” Zaha said.

