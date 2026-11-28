CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is preparing for what could be the biggest match in club history on Saturday.

Charlotte FC takes on Chicago Fire in a Round 1 best-of-3 series, with Charlotte leading 1-0.

If Charlotte FC wins the match, it will be their first time reaching the second round of the MLS playoffs.

Before the match, the team plans to name lifelong soccer fan Mike Dibenedictis their honorary captain. Dibenedictis is a Charlotte FC season ticket holder, and this moment comes after a challenging year for Mike and his family.

Charlotte FC to honor Mike Dibenedictis

Mike was diagnosed with Stage 2 Gastric Cancer. Now, just weeks after his stomach surgery and with care from Atrium Health Levine Cancer Center, Mike will be in attendance with his family.

Charlotte FC to honor Mike Dibenedictis

Charlotte and Chicago kick off at Bank of America Stadium Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

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