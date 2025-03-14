Charlotte FC and TV64 collaborate to bring MLS games to free, over-the-air TV

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Football Club is teaming up with TV64 to bring MLS action back to free, over-the-air television. It’s some Monday Night Fútbol to get you through the summer months.

Starting this week, Charlotte FC matches will be replayed in their entirety on TV64. You can watch the team’s home match against Cincinnati on Monday night at 11 p.m. That’s when most replays will air, but Channel 9, TV64, and wsoctv.com will keep you updated every week.

MLS rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played. Most live matches are only available by a subscription through AppleTV.

Charlotte is off to a strong start in its fourth season, with new acquisition Wilfried Zaha adding an exciting offensive threat.

VIDEO: Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha joins Charlotte FC on loan until 2026

Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha joins Charlotte FC on loan until 2026

©2025 Cox Media Group