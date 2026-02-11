Charlotte FC unveils new kit after years of planning

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC will debut new primary kit for fifth season, honoring the OG Carolina look when they hit the pitch this year.

It’s hard to find a stitch that didn’t come with the kit’s two years of planning. It’s a process not for the faint of heart and yet, filled with exactly that.

“Actually, on one of those mood boards, we had a pretty cool collage of us, old kits, new kits, European kits that had things that we were inspired by at least,” said Taylor Banner, club creative director.

Banner explained the details to Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown.

“Something that was important for this one, because we wanted to get back on track in terms of paying homage to the original, the OG Carolina kit,” Banner said.

The team’s signature shade of blue is featured with the exception of some of the black accents once seen on previous kits.

Banner said they teamed up with their official partner, Adidas, on the design, which features several nods to The Crown.

“We are on season 5,” Banner said. “I’ve been here for six years, but in the past, I’ve served partially doing all of the team photographer duties, so being with the players, knowing what their preference is, I feel pretty passionate about wearing the primary at home.”

The kits will make their seasonal debut on March 7 in “The Fortress.”

