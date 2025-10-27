Charlotte FC veterans talk historic season before home playoff match

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is set to face New York City FC in the first round of the playoffs tomorrow night inside Bank of America Stadium.

The match marks a significant milestone for the team, which achieved its best regular season point total and clinched a playoff spot weeks ago.

Kristijan Kahlina and Brandt Bronico spoke to Channel 9 about the team’s improvements over the years.

“It’s certainly a level of responsibility,” said Bronico, a midfielder who has been with the team since its inception. “But on the other hand, there is a lot of uncertainty.”

Kahlina, the team’s goalie, says tomorrow’s match is an opportunity for history.

“It’s a great opportunity because from the start you’re putting something in the history books,” Kahlina said.

Charlotte FC has made history since its inaugural season three years ago, setting the MLS single-match attendance record.

This season, the team tied the league’s longest win streak with nine consecutive victories.

Both Bronico and Kahlina have been with Charlotte FC since day one, contributing to the team’s growth and success.

“Even now some games when he comes down, we have a great connection and just growing,” Bronico said about his relationship with Kahlina.

Kahlina emphasized the importance of fan support.

“Even the away games when they are close, we know how they support us and what that means for us.”

