Charlotte FC wins on penalty kicks against New York City FC

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC survives another day.

The club won Saturday on penalty kicks against New York City FC, sending the series back to Charlotte.

Goalie Kristijan Kahlina made a huge save, saving Charlotte’s season. That reclaims home-field advantage for Charlotte FC.

They are now tied 1-1 in a best-of-three series for the MLS playoffs.

In order to move to the next round, Charlotte FC will need to win again on Friday for match three at Bank of America Stadium. That game will determine if they’ll make a trip to the conference semifinals.

