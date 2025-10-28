Charlotte FC set to begin title quest in home match against New York City FC

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte will begin a quest for a titile under chilly skies tonight inside of Bank of American Stadium Tuesday night.

The team will start their playoff run against New York City FC a year after a heartbreaking loss to Orlando last season. It all came down to a last-minute penalty, which got reviewed, but the referees did not overturn it.

“We knew how hard it was last year being away in that first game and being away in that third game as well,” Head Coach Dean Smith said. “We’ve turned that on its head a little bit now, and we’ve got it in our favor if it goes to a third game. It’s been really important that we just stay grounded, driven on by what our target was.”

Smith was asked this week if he felt like he needed to put up any bulletin board material to get guys amped up for the match. Very calmly, Smith said...“No Fuel.”

Star Wilfried Zaha will not start tonight after getting a red card in the regular season finale.

The match will start at 6:30 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood talks confidence, home crowd going into playoffs)

Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood talks confidence, home crowd going into playoffs

©2025 Cox Media Group