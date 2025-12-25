Charlotte fire crews contain east Charlotte blaze; no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE — A structure fire broke out in the 7600 block of Gwynne Hill Road on Wednesday, prompting a rapid response from the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing.

A total of 30 firefighters were deployed to tackle the incident, successfully controlling the fire in approximately 40 minutes.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among civilians or firefighters during the incident.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force has been assigned to determine the cause of the fire.

