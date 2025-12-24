Third arrest made in death of 6-year-old in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old girl in east Charlotte.

On Dec. 24, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department took 22-year-old Tery’n McKnight into custody.

They have been charged with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and felony child abuse that inflicted serious bodily injury.

McKnight, along with two others, was arrested following the death of Dominique Moody.

According to court documents, Moody was suffering a horrific level of abuse, including broken bones and a severe rash due to prolonged exposure to urine and feces-filled diapers.

Following an interview, McKnight was transported into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the investigation into this case is ongoing.

