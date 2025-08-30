Charlotte Fire Department searching for missing man with special needs

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is searching for a man who went missing near Rea Road.

Artur Braliyev is a 20-year-old man with special needs who was last seen near the intersection of Rea Road and Tom Short Road.

Officials said Braliyev does not speak English, but he speaks Russian and will respond to his first name.

Braliyev is described as being 5-foot-6. He was last seen wearing brown shorts with a black shirt.

The fire department has asked that anyone who sees Braliyev call 911 immediately.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

