Charlotte firehouse looking at $1.1M upgrades

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to vote on a $1.1 million proposal to expand Firehouse 20 on Nations Ford Road.

The expansion plans include a new 800-square-foot addition that will house the captain’s office and a bedroom for the battalion chief.

Additionally, upgrades are planned for the firehouse’s kitchen, dining room, day room, pantry, laundry room, watch room, and restrooms.

The proposed upgrades aim to enhance the functionality and comfort of Firehouse 20, which serves the southwest Charlotte area. The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, providing improved facilities for the firefighters stationed there.

