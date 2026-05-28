Charlotte grandfather dies months after hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE — A 65-year-old Charlotte grandfather who was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run died Wednesday night, months after the crash.

Frank Dent was waiting for a bus to take him to work in July of 2025 when a car hit him and never stopped.

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Dent’s family said he never recovered and was in and out of the hospital and a nursing home for months.

No one has ever been arrested in the case.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department if they plan to upgrade the charges in this case to homicide. Police say the investigation is still active.

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