Charlotte homeless shelter damaged by storms, cooling services impacted

CHARLOTTE — A portion of Roof Above’s primary shelter in north Charlotte is closed after severe storms caused part of the building’s roof to collapse, disrupting services for people experiencing homelessness during a period of extreme summer heat.

The damage forced the nonprofit to close its showers and laundry area, where debris remains scattered beneath a large hole in the roof.

While no injuries have been reported, the closure comes at a particularly difficult time as Roof Above had been serving as a cooling shelter to help protect vulnerable residents from dangerously high temperatures.

With the storms moving out of the area and the heat expected to intensify again, the nonprofit is now unable to provide cooling shelter services for some of the people who rely on the facility.

It is unclear how long repairs will take or when the affected areas will reopen.

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