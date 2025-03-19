Charlotte Hornets, Ally Financial host financial education event for students

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets and Ally Financial teamed up for a second “Fueling Futures” event on Wednesday.

Fifty students from four Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools gathered Wednesday morning at the Spectrum Center for the event.

They talked about how to manage finances and learned about different careers in the sports and entertainment industry.

Hornets legend Dell Curry and forward Grant Williams attended the event.

Williams said he hopes the students who attended will remember important conversations.

“These conversations weren’t the ones I had growing up,” Williams said. “I think they’ll be more prepared, and they’ll be able to accomplish more special things than what we’re able to do today.”

Students were also given the opportunity to connect with several colleges and universities in North Carolina.

