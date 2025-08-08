Charlotte Hornets Foundation launches Carolinas initiative

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation made six stops in the Carolinas to kick off their Impacting the Carolinas initiative.

The first stop was Thursday in Rock Hill at The Boys and Girls Club of York County.

The organization said even though the team is the Charlotte Hornets, they want to spread awareness about the team across North and South Carolina.

“This is something that has been long overdue,” said Betsy Mack, the executive director of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. “Us getting out of Charlotte is something that we are really excited about, and you can tell that people are excited to see us.”

Kids got a surprise visit from Hornets legend Dell Curry and the Boys and Girls Club received a $10,000 donation from the foundation.

Other stops for the initiative included Concord, Gastonia, and Raleigh, and Columbia and Greeneville in South Carolina.

