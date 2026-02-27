Charlotte Hornets Foundation supports bilingual education with $25,000 gift

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Charlotte Bilingual Preschool.

On Friday, the foundation paid a visit to the school as students, teachers, and leaders spent time celebrating opportunities for bilingual learning.

The school said the money is making a major difference for families.

“Our school is free until the end of the school day. The afterschool program, it allows working parents to stay at work and be able to fulfill their careers,” said the school’s CEO, Ana Rey.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation said they are trying to champion the next generation with donations such as these.

