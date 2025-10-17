Charlotte Hornets Home Opener to air for free on Channel 9

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is buzzing for the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener next week, and you’ll be able to watch the game for free over the air in the Charlotte region thanks to a new partnership with Channel 9.

The Hornets are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22. WSOC-TV will simulcast the home opener to more than 1 million homes in the Charlotte region on Channel 9.

“We remain committed to enhancing the fan experience and expanding the reach of our broadcasts, while continuing to strengthen our connection with our passionate Hornets fans,” said Hornets President of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston in a statement on Friday.

Cox Media Group Charlotte Vice President and General Manager Cedric Thomas said, “This partnership brings together two iconic brands that have community at their core. We’re proud to make these entertaining games accessible to everyone we reach in the Carolinas.”

The day before the Hornets’ home opener, Channel 9 will broadcast a special season preview show, with exclusive interviews and highlights. The Hornets Season Tip-Off will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.

This is also the second consecutive season that the Hornets will partner for free over-the-air local television broadcasts. Several over-the-air games will be broadcast in the Charlotte region on Cox Media Group stations, including WSOC-TV and WAXN. The full 2025-2026 over-the-air schedule will be released at a later date.

Cox Media Group will simulcast FanDuel Sports Network’s production of the games. The Hornets’ broadcast team features play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, analyst Dell Curry, and host/sideline reporter Shannon Spake.

