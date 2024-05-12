Charlotte Hornets to pick 6th in upcoming NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets learned what pick they will be selecting at in this year’s NBA Draft on Sunday afternoon.

The team received the sixth overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago, a release said. Charlotte had a 27.07% chance to land the 6th pick. The Hornets will select at the 6th position for the first time in their history.

Charlotte will also have the 42nd overall selection this year, a pick they acquired in a trade this season.

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is set for June 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The second round is on June 27.

The Atlanta Hawks own the rights to the 1st overall pick.

