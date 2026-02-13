Hornets preserve Black history with student photo event

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets hosted a special event this week with local middle and high school students aimed at preserving Black history through photos.

The team gave students a camera to capture images of Charlotte’s historic Brooklyn Village neighborhood.

The event included a surprise photoshoot featuring Hornets’ Coby White and Grant Williams.

The team’s senior digital designer, Mike Jones, spearheaded the effort and explained why it matters.

“I’m excited for this, myself, just being a photographer and a person who contributes to Black history through my lens,” Jones said. “I just want to be able to provide a space for these kids to get a chance to feel that, too.”

Students will each pick one photo from the shoot, to be displayed at Spectrum Center on an upcoming game night.

