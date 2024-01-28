Nike recognizes Big 22 Player of the Year as a top player in the country

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s reigning Big 22 Player of the Year added another honor to his resume.

Jordan Young was named one of Nike’s Next Ones, which recognizes him as one of the top high school football players in the country.

“It feels great, just putting in the hard work, just knowing that it doesn’t go unseen. it just feels good knowing the work I put in off the field, just blessed to be able to have this opportunity.”

On Friday, Young visited the Bank of America stadium where he was surprised by Panthers Pro Bowler Derrick Brown with a framed jersey and a formal invitation for Nike’s intensive Next Ones camp.

Young will join 32 other “Next Ones” in Las Vegas for the one-day camp on February 11.

The Monroe High School student was named the Big 22 Player of the Year in November.

