Charlotte Hornets team up with nonprofit to support children with life-threatening conditions

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets continued its season of giving with a custom experience for families with children facing life-threatening conditions.

The Hornets teamed up with A Kid Again, a Charlotte nonprofit that supports children with serious diagnoses.

As many as 30 kids painted custom sneakers with Shoedio, a local business that specializes in unique, handmade sneakers.

They had help from Hornets players, including Collin Sexton and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

It’s the third year the team hosted this event in partnership with Mills Automotive Group.

