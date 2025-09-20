Charlotte hosts 35th annual Latin American Festival

CHARLOTTE — The Latin American Festival, a key part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival, brought over 20,000 attendees to the event.

The cultural celebration offered a vibrant journey through Latin America with internationally renowned musical acts, authentic Latin cuisine, visual art demonstrations, traditional crafts, dynamic dance performances, and family-friendly activities.

The festival has become one of the most anticipated and unifying events of the year in Charlotte, celebrating the richness, diversity, and vibrancy of Latin American culture.

