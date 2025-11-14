Charlotte Knights revenue rises 6% despite attendance dropping for 3rd year

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Knights fans spent more on concessions and other items at Truist Field last season, helping the minor-league baseball team increase revenue by 6% despite a third consecutive year of declining attendance.

The Knights will generate in the range of $25 million for 2025. Since moving to Truist Field in uptown in 2014, the team has turned a profit every year except 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the entire minor-league baseball season.

Read more from the Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Pumpkin Palooza: Charlotte Knights hosts first-ever fall festival

Pumpkin Palooza: Charlotte Knights hosts first-ever fall festival

©2025 Cox Media Group