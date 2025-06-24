Charlotte leaders aim to cool down hottest neighborhoods with new heat action plan

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte leaders are working to tackle the city’s hottest neighborhoods, using data from heat-mapping studies to add shade, expand green space and reduce the health risks of extreme heat.

Spray grounds and shaded areas are some of the ways the city hopes to help people beat the heat. But to truly cool down the city, leaders said they need to address why some neighborhoods are hotter than others.

Robyn Byers with Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience said extreme heat is the No. 1 environmental concern that locals bring to her office.

The city has the data to show where its worst hot spots are after multiple heat-mapping initiatives.

“It shouldn’t be a shock,” said Byers assistant director at the Office of Sustainability and Resilience.“Big areas of asphalt or concrete that has no trees, has no shade. Major intersections, you’ll see that at major shopping areas.”

This is due to the urban heat island effect, which is what happens usually in cities where roads and buildings absorb heat during the day making some areas feel hotter.

Byers said shade, green spaces, and lighter, reflective surfaces can make a big difference.

“I think one of the first and easiest things to point to is our tree canopy,” she said.

Byers said the city is prioritizing adding trees in areas without much shade and designing city buildings to reflect rather than absorb heat.

It’s not just about comfort.

Byers said the top concern is public health and identifying where and how to reach those most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and people who work long hours outdoors.

“We know that it can increase respiratory episodes for people that have asthma and other types of respiratory illnesses,” she said.

That’s who Byers said needs relief the most, so that’s where she said the city plans to start.

“We are trying to make sure that we get the data to support the action and that we can make the best impact possible,” Byers said.

The city is also hoping to hear from you.

Officials launched a heat action plan survey and are hoping for responses across the county.

VIDEO: Mapping out Charlotte’s hot spots to understand the urban heat island effect

