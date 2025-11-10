Charlotte leaders to vote on safer intersections

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city leaders are expected to take a vote Monday, which could allow the Department of Transportation to make two intersections safer.

Ardrey Kell Road and Blakeney Park Drive: The DOT says there is a history of crashes for cars turning left. The state wants to put up medians to stop that.

Westinghouse Boulevard and Pioneer Avenue: changes could be made to prevent left turns.

