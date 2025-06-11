Charlotte man accused of trying to sexually assault woman after helping her with groceries

CHARLOTTE — Court records obtained by Channel 9 this week say a man offered to help a woman with her groceries before trying to sexually assault her in her own apartment.

It happened last week after the woman got off the bus along Monroe Road. Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz learned that the woman fought back.

Kristopher Davis was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree sexual offense. Police say the victim is a woman who is developmentally disabled.

“I think it always hits home a little bit more when it’s someone who we know is especially vulnerable,” said Leanna Pai, who works with survivors at Safe Alliance.

The domestic and sexual violence resource center says roughly 80% of women with disabilities say they’ve been sexually assaulted. That’s 40% higher than their non-disabled counterparts.

“Someone who is an abuser or might assault someone can definitely take advantage of physical limitations, or cognitive limitations,” Pai told Sáenz.

The victim told police she got off a bus with her groceries and Davis walked up, introduced himself, and insisted on helping her carry her groceries. When they got to her apartment, she told police that Davis insisted on coming inside. When he did, he told her, “Now I’m going to have oral sex with you,” according to court records.

Davis is then accused of “smacking her twice” and also grabbed for her clothing, court documents say. She told officers she was able to run out screaming, and that got the attention of someone at the leasing office, who came outside -- that spooked off Davis.

Police say that when the victim went to get help, Davis ran away. He was later caught and taken into custody and held on a $100,000 secured bond. He was then transferred to another county to face additional charges there.

Pai says she wants women to know they have a safe place they can go. Safe Alliance has a 24-hour hope line that survivors can call for support and resources. That number is 980-771-HOPE and it’s available in English and Spanish.

