Charlotte man charged in Lake Norman Charter break-in, fire

CHARLOTTE — Brandon Ray Perry, 35, was arrested at his home in Charlotte on Thursday morning in connection with a larceny and property damage incident at Lake Norman Charter School on August 4.

Perry has been charged with four felonies, including breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny, and burning of a building.

The Huntersville Police Department credited the town’s network of traffic cameras and anonymous tips from the public as critical tools in identifying Perry as the suspect.

The investigation received support from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Huntersville Fire Department, which responded to the initial fire.

