Charlotte man charged with $735K Medicaid fraud scheme

CHARLOTTE — Ronnie Lorenzo Robinson, Jr., 56, of Charlotte, faces federal charges of health care fraud, making false statements relating to health care matters, and aggravated identity theft.

The charges stem from a scheme to defraud Medicaid by submitting claims for psychotherapy services that were never provided to recipients.

The announcement was made today as part of the Department of Justice’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

Robinson, identified as the beneficial owner of The Fisher of Men Project, LLC, allegedly used the personal identifying information of medical professionals and Medicaid recipients to submit false reimbursement claims.

These claims, totaling approximately $735,000 for psychotherapy services, were submitted without the knowledge or approval of the individuals involved.

Medicaid paid approximately $440,000 as a result of these fraudulent claims. Robinson reportedly concealed his ownership of the company because he had previously been excluded from Medicaid, instead presenting another individual as the owner.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson addressed the broader impact of such fraudulent activities.

“Part of the reason health care costs are out of control is because of fraud like this,” Ferguson said. “Every dollar spent on health care should go toward health care—not lining the pockets of criminals. We will work night and day to uncover fraud like this and recover the money that is needlessly being paid in both taxes and health care costs.”

FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge Reid Davis emphasized the financial drain caused by these schemes.

“Health care fraud schemes drain taxpayer-funded government programs designed to help those in need and raise health care costs for all Americans,” Davis said. He added that the FBI and its partners work to hold criminals accountable and protect the integrity of programs for those who truly need them.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson expressed gratitude for interagency cooperation in combating fraud. “I’m grateful for the state and federal partnerships that help us find fraud and prosecute criminals,” Jackson said.

Jackson noted that the state’s Medicaid Investigations Division is highly effective and committed to protecting taxpayer dollars so they can be used for taxpayers’ health care.

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