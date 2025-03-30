Charlotte man dies after being shot near State Farm Arena in Atlanta during NCAA tournament

ATLANTA, Ga — A man from Charlotte has died after being shot in Atlanta on Friday night, according to Channel 9′s sister station, WSB.

WSB is reporting that a 42-year-old man from Charlotte was shot just blocks away from State Farm Arena, where the NCAA College Basketball tournament was taking place. The man was first pronounced deceased by medical staff, but police said doctors revived him. However, he then died around 4:14 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to WSB.

The victim has not been identified. His death is being investigated as a homicide. A suspect has not been named.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in Gastonia, police say)

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in Gastonia, police say

©2025 Cox Media Group