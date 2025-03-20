Charlotte man gets 20 years for distributing cocaine in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Kinte Fisher, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for distributing large quantities of cocaine in the Wilmington area from early 2017 to July 2022, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced on Thursday.

Fisher, 47, pled guilty on November 5, 2024, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The investigation, conducted by the FBI and Wilmington Police Department, revealed that Fisher used a stash house in Wilmington to sell cocaine.

According to court documents, Fisher distributed at least 62 kilograms of cocaine over five years. He often used the pretext of visiting family to deliver cocaine and supervised several individuals involved in the operation, including his girlfriend.

On July 25, 2022, surveillance showed Fisher traveling to Wilmington, where he was seen entering his stash house with a backpack. After leaving the house, he disposed of plastic wrap that tested positive for cocaine residue, leading law enforcement to attempt a traffic stop.

Fisher fled, resulting in a high-speed chase through Wilmington, which ended with his arrest at the Wilmington Riverwalk after he abandoned his car and attempted to escape on foot. During the chase, Fisher discarded his cellphone into the river. A search of Fisher’s stash house uncovered approximately 340 grams of cocaine, a scale, and drug packaging materials.

The investigation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation, which targets high-level drug traffickers and criminal organizations.

