Charlotte man poses as loan consultant, steals $1M in COVID-19 relief funds

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte business owner pleaded guilty Monday to a more than $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme.
Glenn Hubbard, 46, posed as a disaster relief loan consultant and submitted false loan applications for himself and other businesses, according to the Department of Justice.
He received more than $570,000 and around $660,000 for his customers.
Hubbard faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.
You can report attempted fraud involving COVID-19 by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or by clicking here.
