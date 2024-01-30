Charlotte man poses as loan consultant, steals $1M in COVID-19 relief funds

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte business owner pleaded guilty Monday to a more than $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme.

Glenn Hubbard, 46, posed as a disaster relief loan consultant and submitted false loan applications for himself and other businesses, according to the Department of Justice.

He received more than $570,000 and around $660,000 for his customers.

Hubbard faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Glynn Paul Hubbard Jr. A Charlotte business owner has been indicted in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Glynn Paul Hubbard Jr., 45, with wire fraud and money laundering. He’s accused of acquiring more than $1.2 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Relief Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program loans for himself and his customers. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

You can report attempted fraud involving COVID-19 by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or by clicking here.

©2024 Cox Media Group