Charlotte man sentenced to 14 years for string of business robberies

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man will spend 14 years in prison for robbing six businesses in two days.

The robberies happened in January 2023 at convenience stores, pharmacies, and a Burger King.

Investigators said that during the crimes, Jamaris Smith threatened to shoot and kill employees if they didn’t comply.

They said Smith also wore a distinctive denim jacket in each of the crimes. He pleaded guilty last year.

