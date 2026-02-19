Charlotte man sentenced to 15-20 years for deadly Uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man will spend between 15 and 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a quadruple shooting in Uptown.

According to police, Laquan Hoe shot and killed 30-year-old Audrey Brown at the A1 Lounge in June 2024.

Officials said the incident started when someone with him was not allowed to enter the club for being underage.

According to police, 13 shell casings were found at the scene.

Hoe will receive 583 days of credit for time already served.

