Charlotte man sentenced to seven years for armed Wells Fargo robbery

CHARLOTTE — Federal prosecutors announced that Michael Malik Pringle, Jr., 32, of Charlotte, has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for orchestrating the armed robbery of a Wells Fargo bank using a 16‑year‑old accomplice.

Pringle previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and aiding and abetting.

According to court records, Pringle picked up the minor on May 2, 2024, after the two had agreed to commit a bank robbery.

After an unsuccessful attempt at another bank, Pringle drove to a Wells Fargo on Pineville‑Matthews Road, gave the minor a firearm and a bag, and instructed him to demand $20,000.

The minor entered the bank, brandished the gun, and left with about $18,333, fleeing to Pringle’s waiting vehicle.

Police quickly located the car, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested both individuals.

Officers recovered a loaded Glock 43 with an extended magazine and cash scattered inside the vehicle.

Pringle will also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

The FBI, Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department, and Pineville Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dana Washington.

