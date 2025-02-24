Charlotte man sentenced for trafficking missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE — A man from Charlotte will spend the next few decades in prison after being convicted of trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Channel 9 had previously reported on the arrest of Tawaan Batten. Investigators say Batten and Kristi Heather King met a 15-year-old girl who had run away from her home, and Batten sex trafficked her multiple times between July 2021 and December 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Batten drugged the girl and also controlled her “through intimidation and manipulation, including branding the minor victim with tattoos.”

Batten was convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in commercial sexual activity. King pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Tawaan batten and Kristi king Thursday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and the latest numbers rank North Carolina as ninth in the United States for the number of reported cases. It’s a trend that local U.S. Attorney Dena King wants everyone to be aware of.

According to prosecutors, Batten was sentenced to 34 years in prison followed by 30 years of supervised release. King was sentenced to 42 months in prison and a period of supervised release.

If you or someone you know is in trouble or if you have information about a potential trafficking situation, you’re urged to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888.

