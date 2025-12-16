Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools celebrates principal’s prestigious award

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools celebrated a significant achievement today as Principal LaTresha Wilson of Tuckaseegee Elementary was named the 2026 Southwest Education Alliance (SWEA) Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principal of the Year.

“This is my neighborhood,” Wilson said. “My parents still live in the neighborhood. I go to church, still in the neighborhood. And so it means so much to be able to pour into this community, just making sure that they believe that they’re smart, building their self-efficacy, building their motivation. And once they start seeing success, they want it.”

The announcement, made during a special gathering at the school, marks a major milestone in Principal Wilson’s career. She will now compete for the prestigious North Carolina State Principal of the Year title.

