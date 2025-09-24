CMS teacher’s dedication to math and English education earns top award

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher was named Educator of the Year by the Charlotte Post Foundation.

Elijah Watson teaches at Ranson IB Middle School every week day and offers academic enrichment on nights and weekends through his S.T.A.R.S. Math and English Academy.

The nonprofit hosts a Saturday academy, E.O.G. bootcamp, and summer programs for grades 3 through 12.

“So, we feel there are certain things they need to master,” Watson said. “You have to master English and math. We also focus a lot of transferrable skills, how to communicate, how to listen, how to problem solve, how to use technology, how to improve your interpersonal skills.”

The goal is to prepare students where many get college scholarships.

S.T.A.R.S. programs are free.

Watson will accept his Educator of the Year honor at the Charlotte Post banquet on Oct. 4.

