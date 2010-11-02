Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools enrollment hits lowest since 2010-11

CHARLOTTE — The majority of public school districts in North Carolina, including those in the Charlotte area, experienced a decrease in enrollment this school year, according to new data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

However, charter school enrollment continues to grow around the state.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had 2,418 fewer students during the first two months of the 2025-26 school year than it did at the same time the previous school year, resulting in the lowest average daily membership since the 2010-11 school year, the Charlotte Observer reports.

VIDEO: CMS sees record absences amid immigration crackdown

