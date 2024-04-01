Charlotte metro’s best places to live ranked

CHARLOTTE — The best place to live in the Charlotte area is, in fact, not in Charlotte, according to a recent ranking by Niche.com.

The annual ranking listed Tega Cay as the best place to live in the Charlotte metro area for 2024. That Lake Wylie community, about 20 miles southwest of Charlotte, also happens to be the best place to live in South Carolina, according to Niche.com.

The runner-up in that ranking is found in a different part of the region. The town of Davidson, ranking at No. 2 on the local list, is about 23 miles north of Charlotte in the Lake Norman area.

The affluent Dilworth neighborhood in Charlotte placed as the third-best place to live here.

To compile its “Best Places to Live” rankings, Niche.com looks at several factors such as quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, cost of living, employment statistics and access to amenities. The rankings include cities, towns, suburbs and neighborhoods.

See the Charlotte metro’s top 15 places in the ranking and how each scored on various measures here.

(WATCH BELOW: Tega Cay releases update on efforts to control deer population)

Tega Cay releases update on efforts to control deer population

©2024 Cox Media Group