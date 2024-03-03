‘North Carolina is a little bit slept on’: Drake Maye, Sam Hartman talk about their Charlotte pride

Several of the NFL Combine’s top prospects hail from the Carolinas, many coming from in and around Charlotte.

Drake Maye, starting quarterback for UNC-Chapel Hill and former Myers Park star, says it’s about time the Queen City gets some recognition in the football world.

“I don’t think people give enough credit to Charlotte. A great area for football,” Maye told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown at the NFL Combine. “I think North Carolina is a little bit slept on.”

He shared a full circle moment with Sam Hartman, a fellow Davidson Day QB and college standout at Notre Dame. Hartman said Maye’s father Mark was once his coach, and he used to play 7 vs. 7 with Maye.

Just spoke with former Davidson Day QB and CLT native Sam Hartman.



Hopes to exude confidence in meetings — and his ability to adapt/adjust/take command of an offense



Also told me he and Drake Maye are in conjoining rooms at the #NFLCombine combine. Spent the night reminiscing

Both Hartman and Maye say the players who made it to the NFL from Charlotte paved the path for them.

“It’s just a lot of guys before me that kind of set the stage and obviously Drake’s a little after me, but now we’re in the same spot,” said Hartman.

“It’s really a small world from Charlotte,” said Maye, who went on to list the NFL players from his hometown. “So many guys -- Daniel Jones, Sam Howell, all these guys.”

The combine wraps up on Sunday. These proud Charlotte players will have to wait until the NFL draft to learn if this is the year they join their peers in the NFL.

