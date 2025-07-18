Charlotte opens cooling centers, offers aid ahead of intense heatwave

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg agencies are providing resources to help residents cope with extreme heat from July 18 to July 20.

With temperatures expected to soar, local government agencies and partners are highlighting services available to assist vulnerable residents.

These services include cooling stations, energy bill assistance, and free transportation to designated cooling stations, which include day service centers, recreation centers, and spraygrounds.

Day services centers such as Roof Above’s Day Services Center and Block Love Charlotte’s Day Services Center are open to provide relief for people living unsheltered.

Recreation and senior centers across the county are also available for residents seeking to escape the heat.

Spraygrounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing a place for residents to cool off during the heatwave.

Mecklenburg County is also offering fan initiatives for seniors and adults with disabilities. Eligible residents can receive a free box fan by providing proof of age and residency.

For those facing energy bill-related crises, the Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to help manage cooling costs. Residents can apply for this aid through the county’s website or by calling 704-336-3000.

