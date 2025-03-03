Charlotte outlet mall picks up new stores

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Premium Outlets in southwest Charlotte is shaking up its tenant mix. Two shoe concepts have inked deals there — Allen Edmonds and Hey Dude. They will be joined by jewelry brand Pandora and retailer Buckle in the coming months.

Shake Shack is still firming up details on its restaurant at the outlet mall, a spokesperson says. The popular New York-based modern-day, roadside burger stand confirmed plans for a location there in July 2024.

