CHARLOTTE — This iconic Swiss retailer is headed to SouthPark mall as part of ongoing efforts to provide a dynamic and elevated shopping experience.

Swatch will bring its high-quality watches and jewelry when it opens in the mall’s Fountain Court later this year. It offers options for men and women.

The store marks the brand’s first brick-and-mortar location in North Carolina.

Read more on CBJ's website here.

