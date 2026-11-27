CHARLOTTE — International soccer governing body FIFA on Monday awarded the 2031 Women’s World Cup to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, the first time four countries will jointly host the competition. The formal declaration means Charlotte will now move ahead with preparations for a bid to host World Cup games.

“We’re focused on bringing more major events to the Queen City, and we believe Charlotte would be a great host to the Women’s World Cup,” a Charlotte Sports Foundation spokesperson told our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal.

Bank of America Stadium owner David Tepper said last year that he expected to host multiple matches as part of the 2031 Women’s World Cup if it came to the U.S. FIFA President Gianni Infantino responded positively to Tepper’s proclamation at the time during a visit to Charlotte as part of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA said that “details regarding host cities, stadiums, match schedules, ticketing and tournament operations will be announced in coordination with FIFA and the participating host federations as planning progresses.”

Read more on CBJ’s website.

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