Charlotte Post to recognize recent graduate at upcoming banquet

CHARLOTTE — A local student is being recognized among the “best in class” by the Charlotte Post.

Ajae Purnell beat out hundreds of high school students to be named Top Senior runner up and will receive a scholarship from the newspaper’s foundation.

Purnell graduated from Cato Middle College High with a 4.6 GPA and just started freshman year at Wake Forest University with a goal of becoming an anesthesiologist. She said she noticed a lack of minorities working in medicine.

“I want to help others not feel discouraged by the lack of representation and representation we have because it can be discouraging not to see people who look like you in the field that you want to do,” said Purnell. “I feel like patients will have a sense of comfort of someone who looks like them taking care of them as well.”

Purnell will officially accept the honor at the Charlotte Post Best banquet on Saturday, Oct. 4.

