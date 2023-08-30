Charlotte prepares for flooding, power outages caused by Idalia

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm.

As the storm moves toward the Carolinas, people in Charlotte are preparing for the worst. The area expects rainfall from Idalia to cause flooding.

Already around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 72 delayed flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. 73 flights were canceled.

Idalia concerns: Flooding, power outages

Conditions early Wednesday were calm so far in Charlotte, but that was expected to change later in the afternoon.

Local officials are worried about streams like McAlpine Creek flooding. The other big concern any time a storm like this rolls through is over power outages.

At the height of Tuesday night’s thunderstorm, there were 11,000 power outages. By noon Wednesday, power had been restored in most neighborhoods and Duke Energy crews were prepping for Idalia.

Downed trees and lines are always a risk for our area, so being prepared with flashlights, batteries, and water. Necessary medicine is always a good idea.

You’ll likely see more emergency vehicles out on the roads. Please remember to move over for these vehicles. If you’re unable to move over – slow down as much as possible and be prepared to stop. It’s not just a courtesy, it’s the law. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/9RcMkHm9M8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 30, 2023

As for local preparations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said they don’t have plans to activate the county emergency operations center at this time, but they are monitoring conditions.

Even Wednesday morning, a busy ramp in west Charlotte was forced to close from flooding after Tuesday night’s storm. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews had to unclog a drain that was causing standing water on the ramp.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services was out Wednesday checking high-priority areas. But with more than 100,000 storm drains in Charlotte, they asked that residents clear debris -- if they can safely -- from drains in their neighborhoods.

MEDIC’s mass casualty bus and Charlotte Fire are sometimes asked to send support to the coast. Channel 9 checked and at this point, they’ve not been asked to go.

