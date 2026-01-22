Charlotte prepares for icy weekend with emergency crews on standby

CHARLOTTE — Residents in Charlotte are preparing for an icy weekend, with the City of Charlotte deploying crews to tackle storm conditions. Emergency routes will be prioritized for police and hospital access.

The storm will require round-the-clock operations, with two 12-hour shifts set to manage road safety and address potential ice damage to trees and power lines.

A half inch of ice can cause significant disruptions, leading to downed power lines.

The city has already allocated crews to risky areas, focusing on ensuring emergency routes remain functional despite the storm’s impact.

“We prioritize police stations, hospitals, making sure those routes are open to make sure that’s able to get those emergency vehicles where they need to go,” said Laurie Reid, City Arborist, emphasizing the importance of accessible routes during emergencies.

City leaders are urging residents to gather supplies ahead of the storm. Councilmember Kimberly Owens, representing District 6, encouraged the community: “Get your bread, get your french toast, whatever you got to do, get it all together but try to not be a problem.”

Meanwhile, residents like Shorty Hart were spotted at local stores stocking up on essentials.

“Stock up on some candles and take it one day at a time,” Hart advised, highlighting the need for preparedness in case of outages.

Commissioner Vilma Leake, representing District 2, reminded the public to stay vigilant during the storm.

“You live because of good weather. You live because of bad weather. Life is like that. Good days and bad days,” she said, calling for patience as the community addresses the challenges brought by winter weather.

Typically, the city maintains about 100 street maintenance employees for snow or ice response.

This effort is crucial as they prepare for the unique challenges posed by icy conditions that Alpine Charlotte’s aging tree canopy presents.

Charlotte crews are set to begin their 24-hour operations as the storm approaches, with response teams ready to address any emergencies as they arise.

Residents are encouraged to report any downed trees or hazards as the weather develops.

